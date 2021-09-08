© Instagram / Eddie Murphy





Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to star in Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix and Comedy classics revisited: Eddie Murphy, Delirious





Comedy classics revisited: Eddie Murphy, Delirious and Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to star in Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

American Airlines pilots plan to picket at DFW, other airports over fatigue and dropped hotels.

Why is Weston McKennie not playing for USMNT? Breaking down suspension and dismissal from USA camp.

Rapidly-intensifying Typhoon Chanthu headed for Taiwan and southern China.

China’s Weibo Suspends BTS, Blackpink and Other K-Pop Fan Accounts.

OBITUARY: Married Couple of 69 Years, James and Patricia Adams, Pass Away 24 Days Apart.

Phillies need more this month from Aaron Nola and other observations from 10-0 loss to Brewers.

Where are we now? COVID-19 policies and case numbers in ACS.

Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting near I-25 and Fillmore St.

Steve from Blue's Clues Talks About Growing Up and Why He Left Show: 'I Never Forgot About You'.

Tuxedo fitted for a tie between Geneseo and East Moline United Township 2-2.