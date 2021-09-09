© Instagram / Tyler Perry





Tyler Perry Claps Back At Mean Tweets About Bad Wigs On ‘Sistas’: ‘I Don’t Know How To Do Hair’ and Tyler Perry Rebuts 'Sistas' Wigs Mean Tweets: 'I Pay $65 an Hour'





Tyler Perry Claps Back At Mean Tweets About Bad Wigs On ‘Sistas’: ‘I Don’t Know How To Do Hair’ and Tyler Perry Rebuts 'Sistas' Wigs Mean Tweets: 'I Pay $65 an Hour'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tyler Perry Rebuts 'Sistas' Wigs Mean Tweets: 'I Pay $65 an Hour' and Tyler Perry Claps Back At Mean Tweets About Bad Wigs On ‘Sistas’: ‘I Don’t Know How To Do Hair’

The Land Bridge and Prairie, Houston's newest landmark, is almost finished.

Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Highlighting the Indonesia's Tribe's Ancient Traditions, Toraja International Festival 2021 Aims to Push Economic Growth in Toraja.

Boy, 12, fatally shot during dispute on Minneapolis' North Side.

Be Remarkable: Neighborly kindness of woman helps feed and power neighborhood.

Gilroy Police: Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Opened Fire During Overnight Confrontation.

North Korea barred from participating in Beijing Winter Olympics.

Brock and Luik chat career highlights, hilarious stories and their unbreakable bond.

NSW records 1,405 new cases and five deaths as roadmap to exit COVID-19 lockdown unveiled.

SenseTime IPO success rests on overseas investors.

Conservation body calls for global moratorium on deep-sea mining.

White Sox Soldier on Without Tim Anderson, Whose IL Stay Rolls on.

Microsoft: Attackers Exploiting Windows Zero-Day Flaw – Krebs on Security.