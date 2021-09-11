© Instagram / Bette Midler





Bette Midler says women should ‘refuse to have sex with men’ to protest Texas abortion law and Bette Midler Advises Women to 'Refuse to Have Sex' with Men in Protest of Texas Abortion Law





Bette Midler says women should ‘refuse to have sex with men’ to protest Texas abortion law and Bette Midler Advises Women to 'Refuse to Have Sex' with Men in Protest of Texas Abortion Law

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bette Midler Advises Women to 'Refuse to Have Sex' with Men in Protest of Texas Abortion Law and Bette Midler says women should ‘refuse to have sex with men’ to protest Texas abortion law

FOOTBALL RESULTS: Friday’s Big Central Conference and area roundup for Week 2.

Dan Rather Tweeted #RatherBeVaccinated And Here’s What Happened Next.

Penn State must focus on Ball State, and not look back (Wisconsin) or ahead (Auburn).

Sunny and warm this weekend – Highs close to 90 degrees by Monday.

Former Millersville Police officers sue police chief, city.

Arizona football storylines: On Rashie Hodge's success, Gunner Cruz's development and look back 20 years.

Life at Valpo: Clubs, activities, and student orgs.

Recalling when the attacks left WDT correspondent wondering and wandering.

Superintendent Reykdal and vaccine mandate exemptions.

Philadelphia police investigating hit-and-run that left teen injured in Olney.

OUR VIEW: 9/11 and the pandemic showed our strengths, exposed our weaknesses.

Kansas football at No. 19 Coastal Carolina: Jayhawks trail 28-22 in third quarter.