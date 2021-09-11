KSI blasts Jake Paul’s compliments of “insane” Lil Wayne collab and Jake Paul unsure KSI fight will happen but still wants to “pummel” boxing rival
© Instagram / ksi

KSI blasts Jake Paul’s compliments of “insane” Lil Wayne collab and Jake Paul unsure KSI fight will happen but still wants to “pummel” boxing rival


By: Emma Williams
2021-09-11 07:17:06

Jake Paul unsure KSI fight will happen but still wants to «pummel» boxing rival and KSI blasts Jake Paul’s compliments of «insane» Lil Wayne collab

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Council selects tourism and marketing board.

LCF awards $765K to support nonprofits and students.

Lake Placid Marathon and Half returns Sunday.

5 Tasty, Healthy Food and Wine Pairings.

2021 US Open: Novak Djokovic tops Alexander Zverev in Olympic rematch, now headed to Sunday's final.

Joe Momma's Kitchen closes doors in Marietta.

Vienna Council to consider water rate increase.

7 Citizens Honored for Valor and Service at Boston Ceremony.

Friday night highlights: Pennridge grounds and pounds past Neshaminy, plus Week 3 scores.

High school football: Boyd scores four touchdowns as Riley tops Clay.

9/11 united the world – and then unraveled it.

'Jackets romp.

  TOP