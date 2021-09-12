Taliban To Name Mullah Akhund As The New Head Of State: All You Need To Know and Spiritual leader is Afghanistan's head of state — with bomb suspect set to be PM
By: Andrew Garcia
2021-09-12 02:47:05
Taliban To Name Mullah Akhund As The New Head Of State: All You Need To Know and Spiritual leader is Afghanistan's head of state — with bomb suspect set to be PM
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Spiritual leader is Afghanistan's head of state — with bomb suspect set to be PM and Taliban To Name Mullah Akhund As The New Head Of State: All You Need To Know
Pitchfork Music Fest 2021, Saturday reviews: Bartees Strange, Horsegirl and more.
On Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and 5 other things about the Cleveland Indians.
Solemn remembrances, BBQ lunches and last-ditch pleas on recall's final weekend.
Best-case scenario for Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars and other Super Bowl long shots entering 2021 NFL season.
Football roundup: Highlights, stats and stars from Friday’s Week 3 games.
'We suck in September': Can the Broncos and Vic Fangio fix their early season problems?
Child shot and killed in Hickory Hill; another child detained.
Ohio County Airport commemorates 9/11 and celebrates their 75th anniversary.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested for crashing into Visalia pet hospital, police say.
Vikings ironman and Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81.