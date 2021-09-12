© Instagram / Nick Jonas





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in new photo, fan says they represent ‘purest form of love’ and Nick Jonas 'Snacks' on Wife Priyanka Chopra in Cheeky Instagram Post





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in new photo, fan says they represent ‘purest form of love’ and Nick Jonas 'Snacks' on Wife Priyanka Chopra in Cheeky Instagram Post

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Nick Jonas 'Snacks' on Wife Priyanka Chopra in Cheeky Instagram Post and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in new photo, fan says they represent ‘purest form of love’

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 12, 2021.

New councilman selected for Whiting's 1st District in caucus.

Conservative group confronts student senator as he takes down and throws away flags from 9/11 display.

Grounded carriers and careers: flight attendants seek other jobs.

FORUM 1: Is the U.S. Constitution still relevant in the 21st century? Yes: Document keeps government stable.

73-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV in NYC.

For Virginia Tech, it's no style points, no problem in a comfortable win against Middle Tennessee.

McLaughlin, Briggs team up spark Stafford Co-Op past Gilbert / Northwestern / Housy.

Live Covid-19 briefing from Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield.

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Saginaw-area shooting.

Pakistan, Germany sign pact for boosting climate change cooperation.

Takht-e-Raiwind has no room in politics: Bilawal.