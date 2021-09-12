© Instagram / Channing Tatum





Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum May Actually Be a Thing and Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Step Out for Lunch in New York City





Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Step Out for Lunch in New York City and Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum May Actually Be a Thing

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Baby girl killed in NYC hit-and-run.

NFL Week 1 betting and fantasy live updates: Latest odds, info on line moves, injuries and more.

We abandoned the Afghans and ourselves.

Family and friends speak at public memorial for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

Here are the final takes and grades following Nebraska's win over Buffalo.

MCC 9/11 Remembrance ceremony and walk.

Cochise County honors veterans and first responders with 9/11 Freedom Festival.

Warm days ahead and show no sign of slowing down.

Parrish rushes for career-high 134 yards and scores 3 TDs as Wolverines run past Bethany, 48-15.

Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer victimized by long ball in a 9-2 loss to Twins.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech.