© Instagram / barber shop





Free barber shop for students opens in Newburg Middle School and Barber shop inside Newburg Middle School opens Tuesday





Barber shop inside Newburg Middle School opens Tuesday and Free barber shop for students opens in Newburg Middle School

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

N.F.L. Live: Week 1 Latest Scores.

Fact Checking Recall Claims: Masks, Vaccines, Climate Change and More.

Mac Jones and the Patriots and Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins are tied at 10 at the start of the third quarter.

New Taco Place Opening on 84th and Amsterdam.

A Meeting of Ice and Dunes.

Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan: 'I let the team and the fans down' in loss to Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football Week 1 results, news: Sunday’s winners and losers, waivers options, injuries.

Woman Cradling 3-Year-Old Baby Struck, Killed In Playa Del Rey Hit-And-Run.

Cats have 7 distinct personality and behavioral traits, researchers find.

Browns offense comes out poised and prepared against Chiefs – Terry Pluto’s halftime scribbles.

NFC West Lookaround: 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals show dominance early.

And there goes any more mention of the team in this city: Rockies 5, Phillies 4.