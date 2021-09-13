© Instagram / Shakira





Barcelona's Gerard Pique: Tension with Pep Guardiola over Shakira relationship and Shakira shares rare photo with sons Milan and Sasha





Barcelona's Gerard Pique: Tension with Pep Guardiola over Shakira relationship and Shakira shares rare photo with sons Milan and Sasha

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Shakira shares rare photo with sons Milan and Sasha and Barcelona's Gerard Pique: Tension with Pep Guardiola over Shakira relationship

MTV VMAs 2021: Complete List of Winners and Nominees.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged: 'I can't (expletive) believe it'.

Cats have 7 distinct personality and behavioral traits, researchers find.

Classes of 2024 and 2025 set record numbers for enrollment.

With new QB Matthew Stafford leading the way, Rams open their season by blasting the Bears.

The day after: how to respond to disaster — and how not to.

Bristol Rhythm and Roots comes to a close.

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield almost outfoxes Twins and the umpires.

Analysis: What we learned from Cincinnati Bengals OT win against Minnesota Vikings.

Alabama football NFL connection clicks with Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smit and Tua to Waddle TD passes.