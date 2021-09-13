© Instagram / julie bowen





Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Lists Midcentury Modern Hollywood Hills Home for $3.85 Million and Julie Bowen Makes An Unexpected Confession About Happy Gilmore





Julie Bowen Makes An Unexpected Confession About Happy Gilmore and Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Lists Midcentury Modern Hollywood Hills Home for $3.85 Million

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Biden to Survey Western Wildfire Damage, Rally for Spending Plan and Newsom.

Eagles Notebook: Like old times for Smith and his QB.

Cool and calm Hurts guides Sirianni, Eagles to stunning debut.

ITM and Chengdu Gaotong Isotope Co. Ltd. Form Joint Venture to Expand Access to ITM’s Diagnostic and Therapeutic Radioisotopes in China.

Community Briefs: Arts and culture open 2021-22 season of Delaware County Press Club.

Global Magnesium Industry (2020 to 2027).

Hollywood talent and sports agency CAA sues Affiliated FM.

How 9/11 led to forever wars and uneasy peace.

IRFU and Leinster apologise for temporary facilities beside bins at women’s interpros.

Jack Ma Foundation invites APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to Help Choose Africa's Next Business Heroes.

Low rates and debt, competition require focus from Wisconsin’s banks.

FISU signs MoUs with Brazil and Russia NUSFs for Healthy Campus programme.