© Instagram / cynthia nixon





Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon gush over throwback photo of them acting together as teens and Cynthia Nixon slammed on Twitter after claiming shoplifters shouldn't be arrested





Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon gush over throwback photo of them acting together as teens and Cynthia Nixon slammed on Twitter after claiming shoplifters shouldn't be arrested

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Cynthia Nixon slammed on Twitter after claiming shoplifters shouldn't be arrested and Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon gush over throwback photo of them acting together as teens

The Delta Variant Is Causing Concern Over Long COVID, Even For The Vaccinated : Shots.

Top 9 opportunities for electric co-op and muni leaders in 2022.

The Federal Government Sells Flood-Prone Homes To Often Unsuspecting Buyers.

Carteret to celebrate 45th Annual Ethnic Day, Music Festival and Charity Carnival.

The California Recall And Its Very Real Political Consequences, Explained.

Monday forecast: Hot and dry today, storm chance tomorrow.

What We Know About Breakthrough Infections And Long COVID.

Inside the 1st female and women of color-led food hall in the US.

Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain.

Sunny and Warm Today, Several Chances for Rain This Week.

West Nile virus and Triple E on our radar.

Doctors wary of ‘twin-demic’ of overlapping COVID-19 and flu surges.