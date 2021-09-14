© Instagram / stork





Painted stork with a twisted neck stuck at waters of Sungei Buloh, later eaten by crocodile and Matlacha stork regains strength with help of customized swing





Matlacha stork regains strength with help of customized swing and Painted stork with a twisted neck stuck at waters of Sungei Buloh, later eaten by crocodile

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Biden Tours Western Fire Center And Tells Firefighters, 'You Saved Lake Tahoe'.

Oregon Surpasses 300000 Confirmed and Presumed COVID Cases.

Houston Texans Danny Amendola joined the team last Tuesday and got straight into preparing for Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Why Apple users should update their phones, computers and watches ASAP.

County restricts eligibility at COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense dazzled in Week 1, but we’ve seen this before. Can they keep it up?

'I hope it lasts until it needs to last to get what we need to get' Heaven Hill employees go on strike.

Philly Proud: West Windsor Township, NJ grandmother and grandson give back to community.

Tim DeMorat, Ryan Greenhagen, and James Conway Named GEICO Patriot League Players of the Week`.

'We'll get our chins up and try again.': Businesses plan to rebuild after Detroit Lakes fire leaves little to salvage.

Man faces firearms and narcotics charges in Clearfield County.

'She could be stranded': Mom of New York woman missing on 'Van Life' trip pleads for help.