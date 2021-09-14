© Instagram / Bette Midler





Actress Bette Midler calls on women to protest Texas abortion law by refusing sex and Rosie O'Donnell reveals that her 'Sleepless in Seattle' performance was an 'homage' to Bette Midler





Actress Bette Midler calls on women to protest Texas abortion law by refusing sex and Rosie O'Donnell reveals that her 'Sleepless in Seattle' performance was an 'homage' to Bette Midler

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rosie O'Donnell reveals that her 'Sleepless in Seattle' performance was an 'homage' to Bette Midler and Actress Bette Midler calls on women to protest Texas abortion law by refusing sex

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens.

CCSD officials address parent staffing, transportation and other concerns.

Nicholas strengthens into hurricane, pounds coastal Texas, Louisiana with rain.

U.S. and India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports.

Clayton Kershaw returns and leads Dodgers to win over Arizona.

Nuclear envoys from Japan, U.S., and S.Korea met after N.Korea missile test.

Franklin Park author, who writes in Spanish and English, selected as 'soon to be famous'.

Georgia school board investigating after swastikas and an anti-Semitic message were painted in a high school bathroom.

NASA Uses Ballistic Air Guns and Mock Moon Rocks in Search for Durable Space Fabrics.

Visit Portugal Shares Insights as Cruisers Return to Porto and Douro River.

Why is Nicki Minaj tweeting about vaccines and some guy’s swollen testicles?

More than $1 billion in aid pledged for Afghanistan as country faces 'most perilous hour'.