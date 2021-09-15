© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





Sofia Vergara opens up about surviving thyroid cancer at 28 and Sofia Vergara opens up about surviving thyroid cancer at 28





Sofia Vergara opens up about surviving thyroid cancer at 28 and Sofia Vergara opens up about surviving thyroid cancer at 28

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

California recall election: Live results and news.

Call from legendary coach provides motivation and hope for Triad father battling heart failure.

Bell County leaders pen open letter encouraging vaccines, masks, and social distancing.

Dupes and Huber lead Middletown girls volleyball to 3-0 victory.

Allendale County students can earn money and help fight COVID-19.

Arkansan and WWII veteran laid to rest after 77 years.

Wisconsin election clerks concerned and confused by investigation email.

With low stocks and closures looming, Bering Sea crab fleet braces for another blow.

California recall election results: Live updates on Gavin Newsom's recall status.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles odds and pick.

Settlement announced between District Attorney offices and pesticide company.