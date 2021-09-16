© Instagram / james taylor





Fans will have to provide a negative test or proof of vaccination for James Taylor concert and PHOTOS: James Taylor plays Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena with guest Jackson Browne





Fans will have to provide a negative test or proof of vaccination for James Taylor concert and PHOTOS: James Taylor plays Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena with guest Jackson Browne

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

PHOTOS: James Taylor plays Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena with guest Jackson Browne and Fans will have to provide a negative test or proof of vaccination for James Taylor concert

Volta Trucks raises €37 million to bring electric delivery trucks to the streets of London and Paris.

Police raids and censors: Hong Kong's filmmakers fight to stay free.

Congress should authorize and fund supply chain improvements in FY22 legislation.

Battle over memorial street sign reveals divisions of race and class in Southwest Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.

Covid Vaccines and Booster Shots: Live News and Updates.

How Fauci and the NIH Got Ahead of the FDA and CDC in Backing Boosters.

Yodel workers to strike, threatening M&S, Aldi and Very deliveries.

Activision Blizzard faces unfair labour practice suit alleging «worker intimidation and union busting».

High gas prices force two UK fertiliser plants to halt work – business live.

Thursday forecast: a pleasant day with sun and 80s.

When Covid Deaths Are Dismissed or Stigmatized, Grief Is Mixed With Shame and Anger.

Dow Home and Studio partners with Docomomo US for National Tour Day.