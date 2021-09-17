© Instagram / the newsroom





Looking back: Inside the newsroom on Sept. 11, 2001 and Film: The Daily Iowan returns to the newsroom





Film: The Daily Iowan returns to the newsroom and Looking back: Inside the newsroom on Sept. 11, 2001

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Governor Newsom Signs Historic Legislation to Boost California's Housing Supply and Fight the Housing Crisis.

6 top-rated food processors in 2021 for cooking and baking.

Wetlands project at Powderhorn Lake will help fish, birds and flooded basements.

43% of Iowa lawmakers drawn into same legislative districts under new maps and other redistricting news.

How to track heart rate, blood pressure and vitamin D on your phone.

Can you cut the Buffalo Police Department budget and spare city officers?

Phil being Phil: Mickelson begins 31st PGA Tour season with an up-and-down round that was anything but boring.

Brides and vendors are dealing with flower shortage.

The Supply and Demand for Automobiles.

Beckley ARH prepares for increased capacity and emergency room wait times.

Warm and dry through the weekend.