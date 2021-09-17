© Instagram / Slipknot





Slipknot Frontman Explains What Metallica Meant to Him Before They Went Mainstream: 'It Was a Cult for a Second' and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor May Have Said Rude Things To His Son About Joey Jordison





Slipknot Frontman Explains What Metallica Meant to Him Before They Went Mainstream: 'It Was a Cult for a Second' and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor May Have Said Rude Things To His Son About Joey Jordison

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor May Have Said Rude Things To His Son About Joey Jordison and Slipknot Frontman Explains What Metallica Meant to Him Before They Went Mainstream: 'It Was a Cult for a Second'

Dearborn Heights police investigating after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run.

Chicago-area priest back under scrutiny for possible abuse.

More and more Border Patrol agents becoming targets of assaults and attacks, chief says.

Lawsuit challenges mask requirements at Bozeman, Monforton and Big Sky schools.

AAPI support critical to healing six months after Atlanta spa shooting, according to family.

Are AR15 and the Gators ready for the biggest game in The Swamp in years?

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.16.21.

Employment Attorney discusses vaccine exemption rights for employers and employees.

Peter Piper Pizza donates $500,000 to El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center.

Adam Duvall overcomes all.

Settlement in Benton case 'fully and finally' resolves all claims.

Looking for family fun? Weekend in Monroe offers music, football and a car and truck show.