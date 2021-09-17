© Instagram / kirsten dunst





There’s Always Been More to Kirsten Dunst and There’s Always Been More to Kirsten Dunst





Cornell lacrosse's past and future converge.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Australia's decades-long balancing act between the US and China is over. It chose Washington.

Thousands of Haitian migrants wait under bridge in South Texas after mass border crossing.

Rays happy to be home and show it by beating Tigers.

Latino Center of Art and Culture gets new home in Sacramento.

McAuliffe and Youngkin split on COVID mandates, abortion and energy policy in first debate.

Who Gets Sick in Space? Tourists Like Inspiration4 Offer More Clues.

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Notre Dame Academy's Sydney Comeau explodes for six goals.

Former Winona swim coach overcoming heart disease, sets national and world swim records.

Imperial Beach pier to remain closed for repairs at least 2 weeks.

More clarity expected on when Flat Rock evacuees can return home by next week.

Titan Quest and Jagged Alliance are free to keep right now.