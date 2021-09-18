© Instagram / the newsroom





Jeff Daniels looks back on his famous roles, from 'Dumb and Dumber' to 'The Newsroom' and From the Newsroom: The College Student Media Poll





Jeff Daniels looks back on his famous roles, from 'Dumb and Dumber' to 'The Newsroom' and From the Newsroom: The College Student Media Poll

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

From the Newsroom: The College Student Media Poll and Jeff Daniels looks back on his famous roles, from 'Dumb and Dumber' to 'The Newsroom'

NFL injury updates Week 2.

Poll: McAulliffe and Youngkin in tight race for Virginia governor.

More than 800 Carroll County students, teachers and staff in COVID quarantine.

FDA's advisory panel recommends Pfizer booster for 65 and older, those at high risk.

College of Arts and Sciences Mourns Loss of Retired Professor Hank Mullins.

Devious Licks TikTok challenge has students destroying bathrooms and swiping school supplies.

100+ nurses at Columbus schools 'burnt out' from handling COVID-19, says letter to superintendent and board.

Foreign travel presents added challenges — and opportunities — during COVID.

Carmine's Hostess Is Attacked by Tourists Over Vaccine Requirement, Police Say.

Fullerton bar suing woman who claims she was drugged at bar and later raped.

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’.

RIP Clive Sinclair, Iconic British Computer Pioneer And Less Successful EV Pioneer.