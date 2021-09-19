© Instagram / Adam Levine





Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Family Photo with Adam Levine and Their 2 Daughters: 'My Whole Heart' and How a Marine went from training Maroon 5′s Adam Levine to preparing Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts for 202





Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Family Photo with Adam Levine and Their 2 Daughters: 'My Whole Heart' and How a Marine went from training Maroon 5′s Adam Levine to preparing Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts for 202

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

How a Marine went from training Maroon 5′s Adam Levine to preparing Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts for 202 and Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Family Photo with Adam Levine and Their 2 Daughters: 'My Whole Heart'

5th annual Pittsburgh Garbage Olympics has record number of teams and trash collected.

Stop Complaining and Change Your Mindset to Become Wealthy.

East TN newlywed injured in Florida hit-and-run dies.

UFC Fight Night 192 play-by-play and live results.

Automation and analytics: Unraveling trade-based money laundering.

Follow live: Ohio State Buckeyes lead Tulsa 10-6 in second quarter.

Supply issues limit meal choices at some Illinois schools.

How SeaWorld San Diego can grow and improve Howl-O-Scream over the next decade.

WVU upends No. 15 Virginia Tech thanks to hot start and last-minute red-zone stand.

New Haven police officer faces DUI and other felony charges after high-speed crash kills a fellow officer in Las Vegas. Robert Ferraro has been placed on administrative leave.

Chad Conine's Sunday rewind: Every town has its ups and downs.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday.