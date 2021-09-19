© Instagram / tom ford





Lorde, Tom Ford and Kacey Musgraves Party During Fashion Week and Proenza Schouler, Tom Ford, and The 17 Best Looks of New York Fashion Week





Proenza Schouler, Tom Ford, and The 17 Best Looks of New York Fashion Week and Lorde, Tom Ford and Kacey Musgraves Party During Fashion Week

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2.

Dr. David Campt and Allison Mahaley: Let's have a conversation about racism and CRT.

Haitians On Texas Border Are Undeterred By U.S. Plan To Expel Them.

China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs.

World leaders return to U.N. with focus on pandemic, climate.

A throng of internet sleuths are on the Gabby Petito case. Why has it sparked so much interest?

Screens: Art Critics on Pandemic TV.

Taking on the stormy seas.

Penn State punts on third down after officials' mistake vs. Auburn.

Lights On at Boston's Boch Center.

Women's Soccer vs DePaul on 9/18/2021.

Stanford bested Vanderbilt 41-23 on Saturday night – The Vanderbilt Hustler.