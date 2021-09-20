© Instagram / ethan hawke





Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor set to start in movie filming in Central Virginia and Ethan Hawke on Paul Newman, Marvel and What’s Wrong With Today’s Movies





Ethan Hawke on Paul Newman, Marvel and What’s Wrong With Today’s Movies and Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor set to start in movie filming in Central Virginia

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Evergrande contagion threat hits global stock markets.

Hendrickson: Iowa Poll Affirms that Iowa Supports Governor Reynolds and Conservative Policies.

Airacer launches two new platforms.

Column: No Tiger, No Phil. And maybe a US Ryder Cup win.

Things to Do: Film, theater, crafts and lobsters galore.

Live Music Lineup: Multi-international, jazz and indie-folk.

More scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Environmental Inequalities: Different Levels of Climate Risks and an Uneven Green Transition.

Ivermectin and COVID-19.

Indie Film: TV news editor knows – and shows – the horror of information overload.

WNBA round-up: Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks fall at final hurdle as New York Liberty creep into playoffs.

COMMENTARY: Pell Grant students are doing all they can. They deserve our support.