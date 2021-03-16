© Instagram / Ellen Page





"Juno" star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender and Ellen Page, Paris Berelc to Star in Gaming Comedy ‘1UP’ for BuzzFeed Studios





«Juno» star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender and Ellen Page, Paris Berelc to Star in Gaming Comedy ‘1UP’ for BuzzFeed Studios





Last News:

Ellen Page, Paris Berelc to Star in Gaming Comedy ‘1UP’ for BuzzFeed Studios and «Juno» star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender

Tesla, Nikola, and the Weirdness in EV Stocks.

How to make your hair grow faster: Tips and more.

Frontier And Sun Country IPOs Continue Low-Cost Airline Surge.

Faculty and staff news roundup.

The Stunning Elemental Beauty of Mountains, Trees, and Deep Water.

Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and Acclaimed Gerontologist Alexis Abramson, PhD Publishes Comprehensive Guide to Help Combat the Consumer Fraud Epidemic.

Sunshine Week.

MilliporeSigma, Akamai, Synopsys And Uber Enter Into Aggregation Deal To Purchase 111 MW Of Wind Energy From Enel Green Power.

Covid live updates: Moderna testing vaccine in kids; more EU countries suspend AstraZeneca vaccine.

3 Reasons Lemonade Could Make You Rich in 2021 (and Beyond).

Simpeo and GoodJob Partner for New Talent Offering.

SBA Extends Deferment Period for all COVID-19 EIDL and Other Disaster Loans until 2022.