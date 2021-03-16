© Instagram / Emmy Rossum





'Shameless': Emmy Rossum Dated 1 of Fiona Gallagher's Boyfriends in Real Life and 'Shameless' Star Emmy Rossum Slams Using Scarves Over Protective Masks: 'Stop Trying to Do Hot Girl S**t'





'Shameless': Emmy Rossum Dated 1 of Fiona Gallagher's Boyfriends in Real Life and 'Shameless' Star Emmy Rossum Slams Using Scarves Over Protective Masks: 'Stop Trying to Do Hot Girl S**t'





Last News:

'Shameless' Star Emmy Rossum Slams Using Scarves Over Protective Masks: 'Stop Trying to Do Hot Girl S**t' and 'Shameless': Emmy Rossum Dated 1 of Fiona Gallagher's Boyfriends in Real Life

Amazon and Haslam family commit $1.5 million to UT business college.

North America Tobacco Market (2020 to 2026).

Sinclair to Seek Partial Amendment and Extension of STG Credit Facilities.

CROP.ZONE Extends Its Advisory Board With Hugo Schweers, Herbert Schmidt and Michael Feitknecht.

Howard University Announces $10 Million Gift from HPS Investment Partners and The Kapnick Foundation.

Fanatics Signs NFL’s Montana, Rice and Woodson for Collectibles.

Washington Nationals release new health and safety measures for fans returning to Nationals Park.

Columbia County looking for man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'.

Worldwide Passenger Car Security Systems Industry to 2025.

Carman and Lima react to the Browns bringing in free agent John Johnson.

Louisiana oil and gas industry in danger after President Biden cancels 80-million-acre oil lease sale.

Lions continue roster purge, cutting Shelton and Daniel.