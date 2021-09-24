© Instagram / barbed wire





Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins heroically saves a sheep from a barbed wire fence and UPDATE: Officials cut down barbed wire fence and weeds, making a safer path for students to get to school





Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins heroically saves a sheep from a barbed wire fence and UPDATE: Officials cut down barbed wire fence and weeds, making a safer path for students to get to school

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

UPDATE: Officials cut down barbed wire fence and weeds, making a safer path for students to get to school and Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins heroically saves a sheep from a barbed wire fence

#8 Field Hockey Opens Conference Play at VCU and Richmond.

St. Louis Cardinals surging as MLB postseason nears.

Mysterious and spooky: 2 Texas ghost tours make national rankings.

St. Peter's and Samaritan Hospitals Earn National Recognition for Stroke Care.

Fed’s optimism about economy is balanced by delta variant and slow job growth.

Former COSI CEO Kathryn Sullivan handpicked for President's Council of Advisers on Science & Technology.

Cutler Business Beat: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplaces.

Lawmakers and community leaders call on MTA to address crowding and unsafe conditions at York Street station.

Nintendo Direct Event live blog: New Kirby, Bayonetta 3 and more.

Wildfires and smoke are affecting our mental health.

War of words escalates between producers group and crews union.

Class Actions Quarterly Update: Labor and Employment.