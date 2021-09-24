© Instagram / red velvet





Red Velvet, TXT, Davichi, Seventeen, Somi, And The Boyz: This Week’s 10 Bestselling Singles In Korea and Red Velvet Bakery and Little Beast Bistro start taking shape at Reston Town Center West





Red Velvet Bakery and Little Beast Bistro start taking shape at Reston Town Center West and Red Velvet, TXT, Davichi, Seventeen, Somi, And The Boyz: This Week’s 10 Bestselling Singles In Korea

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

PHOTOS: New 50th Anniversary Shirt, Pin and Patch Set Available at Walt Disney World.

Huskers and Terrapins Play to 0-0 Draw.

‘Inside Edition’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ to air overnight.

Thousands of Haitian Migrants to Stay in U.S.

Research demonstrates a clear link between nicotine withdrawal and poor eating habits.

Summit County issues mask mandate for public and private middle school campuses.

Why Security Is An Illusion—And How The «Forgotten Generation» Can Build Wealth.

Get creative at Motawi Tileworks workshop and sale in October.

Rock House Kids holds fundraiser to expand reach and facilities.

Rock House Kids hosts annual «Streets and Sweets» fundraiser.

Gov. Northam to headline 12-day jobs and investment tour across Virginia.