© Instagram / idina menzel





VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel Perform 'Dream Girl' From CINDERELLA on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT and Idina Menzel on turning 50: 'I was having a hard time with it'





VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel Perform 'Dream Girl' From CINDERELLA on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT and Idina Menzel on turning 50: 'I was having a hard time with it'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Idina Menzel on turning 50: 'I was having a hard time with it' and VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel Perform 'Dream Girl' From CINDERELLA on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Panthers-Texans live updates: Christian McCaffrey suffers injury to hamstring.

January 6 committee issues first subpoenas for witness testimony to four Trump loyalists.

Waco landfill permit review complete, preliminary decision expected soon.

California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Fawn Fire in Shasta County.

House Approves Funding for Israel's Iron Dome.

There's reason for NFL to fear Jeff Bezos. But it's not big enough to keep him out, especially if London is in play.

What Law And Order: SVU Losing Kat And Garland Means For Season 23.

HaYoreh.

New Environmental Education and Resiliency Center opens Thursday at Hempstead Lake State Park.

Timeline of events in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and Dallas County, Mo. investigation.

Push to protect access to abortion: What federal legislation means for Kansas and Missouri.

‘All of us are really upset and just really frustrated’: Brides concerned after wedding venue closes.