© Instagram / Jennifer Hudson





Jennifer Hudson: One Step Closer to EGOT and Respect: Jennifer Hudson on embodying soul legend Aretha Franklin





Respect: Jennifer Hudson on embodying soul legend Aretha Franklin and Jennifer Hudson: One Step Closer to EGOT

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

CDC Director Backs COVID Booster Plan And Makes An Additional Recommendation.

'Ted Lasso' Recap, Season 2, Episode 10: 'No Weddings And A Funeral'.

Amazon assembles video streaming apps to fight with Netflix and Disney in India.

Media Day hype, player rankings are clickbait.

How to Make Difficult Conversations at Work Meaningful and Effective.

University Health Service — How to Make an Appointment and What We Offer Students.

Japan Jumps, Rest of Asia Down, on China and Virus Concerns.

Tufekci and Jha discuss failures of COVID-19 response in virtual talk.

Boylston's Calliope Theater is back this fall with a drama and musical comedy.

GQLab, COACH China and ZKBox, Collaborate to Release Brand's First NFT Fashion Project in China.

Ample sunshine and comfortable air.

'Ted Lasso' Recap, Season 2, Episode 10: Love And Death.