© Instagram / Selma Blair





Selma Blair opens up about MS diagnosis, says she'll act again 'if there's the right thing' and A Candid, Vulnerable Selma Blair Explains Why She Invited Cameras to Document Her MS Journey





Selma Blair opens up about MS diagnosis, says she'll act again 'if there's the right thing' and A Candid, Vulnerable Selma Blair Explains Why She Invited Cameras to Document Her MS Journey

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

A Candid, Vulnerable Selma Blair Explains Why She Invited Cameras to Document Her MS Journey and Selma Blair opens up about MS diagnosis, says she'll act again 'if there's the right thing'

Brian Laundrie left house without wallet and cellphone, attorney says.

Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Breezy This Weekend.

Dean Heller visits Elko, talks mining tax, education and election reform.

High school football: Week 7 scores and schedule.

CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs new legislative maps.

Many gather at capitol to protest mask and vaccine mandates.

Photos: Plants, puddles and pats at Farmington Fair.

Costco to limit sales of toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies.

This country claims it hasn't had a single Covid-19 case. Activists say that's a lie.

Nearly 200 S.F. police staff want religious exemptions from city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin, rivals tumbling.

Filmmaker revisits case that challenged her and her 2 moms.