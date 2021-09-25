© Instagram / Ozuna





Braves' Marcell Ozuna has administrative leave extended through Sept. 24 and Ozuna’s ‘La Funka’ VMAs Performance Was a 5-Year-Old’s Fever Dream





Braves' Marcell Ozuna has administrative leave extended through Sept. 24 and Ozuna’s ‘La Funka’ VMAs Performance Was a 5-Year-Old’s Fever Dream

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ozuna’s ‘La Funka’ VMAs Performance Was a 5-Year-Old’s Fever Dream and Braves' Marcell Ozuna has administrative leave extended through Sept. 24

How Fox News, MSNBC and CNN covered Arizona's 'so-called air quotes audit'.

2021 Ryder Cup: Tee Times, Pairings, Predictions for Saturday Morning.

State Fair Offers Hundreds Of Free Acts, Shows And Exhibits.

Biden’s $3.5T spending plan, vaccinations and the workplace, and new details in the Gabby Petito case.

Brewers induct Gómez, Gallardo and Rodríguez to Wall of Honor.

UFC star Jon Jones arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Las Vegas.

Idaho Supreme Court to return to online court hearings and suspend new jury trials amid COVID surge.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Reaches Deal With Justice Department.

Smithfield police investigating break and entering.

Catawba College and Wingate football game canceled due to COVID.

Moe’s Southwest Grill fans line up for Hamburg grand opening and chance to get free burritos for a year.