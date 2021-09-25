© Instagram / Pentatonix





Pentatonix is Aca-Awesome: "The Lucky Ones" New Album Review and Pentatonix Hits Their Stride on 'The Lucky Ones'





Pentatonix is Aca-Awesome: «The Lucky Ones» New Album Review and Pentatonix Hits Their Stride on 'The Lucky Ones'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pentatonix Hits Their Stride on 'The Lucky Ones' and Pentatonix is Aca-Awesome: «The Lucky Ones» New Album Review

Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’.

States Begin a Complex Booster Shot Rollout for Pfizer Recipients.

Tonight's Forecast: Increasing clouds and overnight showers.

'Hope Is Not a Plan': Kroger Shooting Tested a Vigilant Town.

Hail, Lightning, and Rain Drenches San Diego County.

LAPD scales back cost to train and equip officers for protests.

Stafford supervisors vote to settle costly Muslim cemetery case.

Costco brings back purchase limits on toilet paper and cleaning products amid supply-chain snags.

$ 1.03 Bn growth opportunity in Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market 2021-2025.

Family of hit and run victim pleads for answers.

Deep dives on Hispanic and Latino voters, and the future of abortion access in the US.

A JetBlue passenger allegedly rushed the flight deck and attacked a flight attendant. The crew used a neck tie, flex cuffs and seat belt extenders to restrain him.