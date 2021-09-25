© Instagram / penelope cruz





Penelope Cruz Turns Heads in a Tiered White Gown & Silver Platforms at San Sebastian Film Festival and Penelope Cruz has ‘dedicated’ her life to transcendental meditation





Penelope Cruz Turns Heads in a Tiered White Gown & Silver Platforms at San Sebastian Film Festival and Penelope Cruz has ‘dedicated’ her life to transcendental meditation

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Penelope Cruz has ‘dedicated’ her life to transcendental meditation and Penelope Cruz Turns Heads in a Tiered White Gown & Silver Platforms at San Sebastian Film Festival

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout.

Angela Merkel's departure leaves a void in Germany — and a fight to fill it.

Evidence shows that, yes, masks prevent COVID-19 – and surgical masks are the way to go.

Gears and Guitars Music Festival among several events happening in Winston-Salem this weekend.

West Lafayette Branch Library vital in community for 85 years.

The plot sickens: Never mind the evidence from Arizona and everywhere else; Trump and his minions prop up their dangerous lies.

Covid vaccine and mask mandate bans in Florida and elsewhere raise cynical questions.

The Oil Rig Bar & Grill opens in Bremen and highlights breakfast and burgers.

This weekend: Chili cook-off, farmers markets and coffee and cars.

Religion calendar.

NBA's New York and Bay Area teams prepare for Covid-19 vaccine policies set by home cities.