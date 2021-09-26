© Instagram / constantine





Rice notebook: Jake Constantine gets his chance at quarterback and Reading native and Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine dies at 94 [Video]





Reading native and Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine dies at 94 [Video] and Rice notebook: Jake Constantine gets his chance at quarterback

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Helena farm bountiful with gourds and pumpkins.

More COVID-19-Related Deaths and Major Illnesses After Super-Spreader Cruises on MCS Virtuosa (Virusosa?).

Analysis: Notre Dame looks mediocre at best, but the Irish keep winning and that's all that matters.

Retired Nevada Guard general and ex-Reid aide, dead at 64.

Sell your loot and hunt for treasure at this year's final Car Boot Sale.

Man and 14-year-old boy wounded in separate shootings in Baltimore.

Serve, Lead and Inspire conference teaches French Middle School students the joys of volunteering.

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money.

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck and killed on Route 6.

China bans crypto, Marvel film 'Shang-Chi' and 'effeminate men.' This is what they share.

100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago: 1946, the new 5-cent air mail stamps on sale at Victoria Post Office.

Muneses Lifts Generals to 4-2 Victory Over Catholic.