© Instagram / Jackie Chan





How Sammo Hung and Jackie Chan made the lowbrow Lucky Stars series and 'Scared me to death': Watch Jackie Chan's 'Vanguard' Jet Ski stunt that went perilously wrong





How Sammo Hung and Jackie Chan made the lowbrow Lucky Stars series and 'Scared me to death': Watch Jackie Chan's 'Vanguard' Jet Ski stunt that went perilously wrong





Last News:

'Scared me to death': Watch Jackie Chan's 'Vanguard' Jet Ski stunt that went perilously wrong and How Sammo Hung and Jackie Chan made the lowbrow Lucky Stars series

2021 March Madness: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin relishes being his team’s playmaker and looks forward to playi.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Rock Island city council Ward 1 candidates: Moses Robinson and Jason Hayes.

Tiger Cub and Bobcat Seized From Texas Home.

Illinois Ag director details year of 'improvising, adapting and overcoming' at virtual Ag Cafe.

6:30PM Tuesday: Warm and muggy ahead of Wednesday night cold front.

‘Large amount’ of fireworks inside Ontario home set off huge explosion, officials say.

April shutoffs loom for more than 93000 Wisconsin households.

5 things to watch as UAB opens spring practice.

The BMW iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50.

Breaking News.

Police raid Wellington central city emergency accommodation motel, seize drugs and stolen property.