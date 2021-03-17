Melissa Benoist is spotted back on the set of Supergirl after giving birth to her first child and Melissa Benoist Welcomes The DCEU’s New Supergirl
© Instagram / Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist is spotted back on the set of Supergirl after giving birth to her first child and Melissa Benoist Welcomes The DCEU’s New Supergirl


By: Mia Martinez
2021-03-17 04:21:06

Melissa Benoist Welcomes The DCEU’s New Supergirl and Melissa Benoist is spotted back on the set of Supergirl after giving birth to her first child


Last News:

Biden says Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if sexual harassment claims true.

'August frame of mind': Excitement and nerves as Anchorage students and teachers go back to school in an unusual year.

Former prosecutor announces bid to challenge first-term Orange County D.A.

US sees surge of migrant children crossing border alone.

D-Link Joins the Open Invention Network Community to Support Open Source Software.

'Shocked And Deeply Frustrated': OSSAA Severs All Ties With Announcer & His Company After Racist Remarks.

Sabis boys basketball staves off late fourth-quarter comeback, defeats Holyoke 58-53.

Hood College to partner with pharmaceutical company.

Boys Swimming: Results, links and featured coverage for Tuesday, March 16.

Ocean Spray Adapting to a Changing Food and Beverage Market.

'RHOA': What Is the Age Difference Between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill?

Miami valley parents optimistic as vaccine eligibility expands to include teens.

  TOP