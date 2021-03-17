© Instagram / Slipknot





Corey Taylor on Slipknot's next album: "The music is brilliant… It expands on what we did with We Are Not Your Kind" and Slipknot's Next Album 'Could Be Conceptual,' Says Corey Taylor





Corey Taylor on Slipknot's next album: «The music is brilliant… It expands on what we did with We Are Not Your Kind» and Slipknot's Next Album 'Could Be Conceptual,' Says Corey Taylor





Last News:

Slipknot's Next Album 'Could Be Conceptual,' Says Corey Taylor and Corey Taylor on Slipknot's next album: «The music is brilliant… It expands on what we did with We Are Not Your Kind»

EETimes.

Mammoth Has a Midweek Deal (and Fresh Snow, Too).

Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight: Therapeutic analysis of 70+ pipeline therapies and 70+ pharmaceutical companies.

Sulphur Parks and Recreation prepares water park for summer.

Dollar General store near completion on 9th and Brook.

Housing Authority announces official launch of Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

Padres notes: Musgrove survives; Gore's ups and downs; Tatis, Grisham progress.

Portland police union head over after erroneous hit and run accusation.

8 shot and killed at 3 massage parlors in Georgia; one suspect in custody.

People Are Sharing Their Dark Family Secrets, And I'm Crying Into My Cup Of Earl Grey.

US-China relations: Beyond the 'Cold War' cliche.

‘Get up and do it’: One Nation wants casuals to ask before they get permanent jobs.