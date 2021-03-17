© Instagram / Portia de Rossi





How Ellen DeGeneres Knew Portia De Rossi Was The One and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi List Their Sprawling Beverly Hills Estate for $53.5 Million





Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi List Their Sprawling Beverly Hills Estate for $53.5 Million and How Ellen DeGeneres Knew Portia De Rossi Was The One





Last News:

Cynthia Erivo is no stranger to 'tectonic' roles. And 'Aretha' may be her greatest yet.

I Switched to an Online Bank and I'm Never Going Back. Here's Why.

Your Money And Your Values – 7 ESG Investing Tips From A Master.

Sphere Launches New Software Platform that Transforms the Patient Check-In and Payment Experience to Empower Providers.

The Point, March 17, 2021: Florida's Ban On Texting And Driving Is — So Far — Seldom Enforced.

Guadalupe County Hospital Again Named One of America's 100 Best Rural and Community Facilities.

Constellium releases 2020 Business and Sustainability Report NYSE:CSTM.

Clearbit Appoints Patrick Grady and Jason Maynard to Board of Directors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Along With Recent Business Highlights.

Meridian Tap House in Cozad holds its grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Julian Alaphilippe and Sam Bennett lead Deceuninck-QuickStep at Milan-San Remo.

Current State of the New Jersey Real Estate Market and Its Future Outlook, April 13.