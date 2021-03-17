© Instagram / cobie smulders





'How I Met Your Mother': What Cobie Smulders Thinks of Potential Spinoff and Ovarian Cancer Survivor Cobie Smulders, 38, on How Her ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Character Robin Would Handle COVID-19; “Canada in a Cabin”





'How I Met Your Mother': What Cobie Smulders Thinks of Potential Spinoff and Ovarian Cancer Survivor Cobie Smulders, 38, on How Her ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Character Robin Would Handle COVID-19; «Canada in a Cabin»





Last News:

Ovarian Cancer Survivor Cobie Smulders, 38, on How Her ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Character Robin Would Handle COVID-19; «Canada in a Cabin» and 'How I Met Your Mother': What Cobie Smulders Thinks of Potential Spinoff

Visiting Vet: Cause and effect.

The race between variants and vaccines in US will be a close call, expert warns, and eased restrictions aren't helping.

Moms and Money: Pottery Story time.

Paralysed and in pain, Spaniard hails euthanasia law as an option.

President Biden News: Live Updates on Vaccine, Stimulus and Immigration.

Not just for numbers: Anchoring biases decisions involving sight, sound, and touch.

James Levine, disgraced former Met Opera maestro and BSO director, is dead at 77.

A Guide to ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

Drexel Nationally Recognized for Socially Responsible Purchasing.

Why Fines and Jail Time Won't Change the Behavior of Ghana's Minibus Drivers.

Sports Bruce and Shane break down their brackets.

Statement from Senator Fred Akshar on Senate and Assembly Majority Budget Proposal.