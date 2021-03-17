© Instagram / Kelly McGillis





Top Gun 2: Why Kelly McGillis isn't in the sequel and Kelly McGillis says she wasn't asked to be in 'Top Gun: Maverick' after starring in original





Top Gun 2: Why Kelly McGillis isn't in the sequel and Kelly McGillis says she wasn't asked to be in 'Top Gun: Maverick' after starring in original





Last News:

Kelly McGillis says she wasn't asked to be in 'Top Gun: Maverick' after starring in original and Top Gun 2: Why Kelly McGillis isn't in the sequel

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo face customer anger over stimulus checks.

Biden brands Putin a 'killer' and says he will pay for Russian election interference – live.

CMU and Pitt Launch Center Dedicated to Combating Extremist Hate.

Europe — Women and Girls on the Move to Europe – Flow Monitoring Surveys (2018–2020).

Buccaneers re-sign Barrett, Gronkowskj and eyeing others.

Demi Lovato Reveals She Smokes Weed and Drinks 'in Moderation,' But Says 'It Isn’t for Everyone'.

Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and more speak out after Atlanta-area shootings.

Ohio attorney general sues Biden administration over $1.9 trillion stimulus.

Peernovation, LLC Introduces Six New Programs for Driving High-Performing Groups and Teams for a New World.

Prep cross country is off and running, but mask mandate slowing everyone down.

What's New and Coming Soon in Pittsburgh Food for March.

March 2021 MedTips: Awards and Announcements.