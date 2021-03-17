© Instagram / adam scott





After three birdies, Adam Scott finds the water Sunday at island green at 2021 Players and Adam Scott adds new putter to be 'entertained' and it works in Round 1 at Riviera





After three birdies, Adam Scott finds the water Sunday at island green at 2021 Players and Adam Scott adds new putter to be 'entertained' and it works in Round 1 at Riviera





Last News:

Adam Scott adds new putter to be 'entertained' and it works in Round 1 at Riviera and After three birdies, Adam Scott finds the water Sunday at island green at 2021 Players

Joint Statement by President Joe Biden and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Martin of Ireland Before Virtual Bilateral Meeting.

New Yorkers Want Marijuana Legalization With Home Grow And Deliveries, Poll Finds As Negotiations Proceed.

Winter 20-21 Season: Warmer and much drier than normal.

Paul Young talks balancing investors' returns and public good in new role at Downtown Memphis Commission.

Minnesota nears its 500,000th case of COVID-19 and 2 millionth dose of vaccine.

Restaurant Workers, Hairdressers And More Can Soon Get Vaccinated. Here's Who Else Is Eligible During 1C.

Lordstown Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Captiva Partners and Private Investor Acquire Flex Industrial Property in Burbank.

49 states and territories have hate crime laws.

Fitch to Rate Neuberger Berman CLO XVI-S, Ltd.; Publishes Presale Report.

Irish PM Martin tells Biden UK and EU must ‘stand by’ Brexit trade rules.