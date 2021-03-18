© Instagram / Coldplay





Why Coldplay's 'Everyday Life' should win 'Album of the Year' at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and BTS’ ‘Fix You’ Cover Will Make You Love BTS, Coldplay, and Life Itself





Why Coldplay's 'Everyday Life' should win 'Album of the Year' at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and BTS’ ‘Fix You’ Cover Will Make You Love BTS, Coldplay, and Life Itself





Last News:

BTS’ ‘Fix You’ Cover Will Make You Love BTS, Coldplay, and Life Itself and Why Coldplay's 'Everyday Life' should win 'Album of the Year' at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Asian community leaders explain the recent rise in racist incidents and how allies can help support.

CASHLESS ATMS.

Message Regarding Commencement and the Fall Term.

After a gloomy and cool stretch, brighter and warmer conditions will return.

Grammy Winner Burna Boy Makes Music — And Social Noise.

Adverum Announces Board Slate for 2021 Annual Meeting and Reiterates Commitment to Stockholder Value Creation.

Fed Chair Powell says the CARES Act and other rescue efforts saved the economy from Armageddon.

Homeland Security head spars with Congress over border surge.

COVID vaccine: Oregon health director says all adults will be eligible by May 1.

Huobi and Kava Labs Executives Believe DeFi and CeFi Merger is Imminent.

Restaurants and bars around Las Vegas offer safe St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Breaking Barriers.