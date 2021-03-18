© Instagram / Rammstein





Rammstein Confirm They Recorded a New Album During Lockdown and Listen to Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ in the style of Rammstein





Listen to Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ in the style of Rammstein and Rammstein Confirm They Recorded a New Album During Lockdown





Last News:

Steady rain and....some snow Thursday.

Danny Ainge Q-and-A on Celtics trade deadline decisions, team building and more.

Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend and her mother at Norfolk apartment complex.

Severe storms with wind, hail and even tornadoes possible Thursday.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION AND FILING FALSE TAX RETURNS.

VACCINE TEAM.

Woman pleads guilty to hitting and killing pedestrian.

P.M. Update: Rain develops toward sunrise, then continues off and on for much of Thursday.

Confusion over COVID-19 antibody testing and vaccines.

A 'big lie' and a big divide, which path will Michigan GOP take?

Lake Michigan drops, letting boat launches and roads reopen.

School closings and delays – March 18.