© Instagram / sara bareilles





Sara Bareilles says 'Waitress' helped prepare her for 'Girls5Eva' and Sara Bareilles says 'Waitress' helped prepare her for 'Girls5Eva'





Sara Bareilles says 'Waitress' helped prepare her for 'Girls5Eva' and Sara Bareilles says 'Waitress' helped prepare her for 'Girls5Eva'





Last News:

Sara Bareilles says 'Waitress' helped prepare her for 'Girls5Eva' and Sara Bareilles says 'Waitress' helped prepare her for 'Girls5Eva'

Events This Weekend in Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Beyond – March 19th, 20th, & 21st.

Sunny and cooler today, breezy.

FirstEnergy and Carl Icahn reach a deal for board seats and influence.

Pritzker to Expand Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility and Announce New Reopening Phase, Sources Say.

Pizza and photography make for ‘Beautiful Connections’ at TreMonte.

The Arizona Cardinals and ex-Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green agree to 1-year, $8M deal.

ABBYY's New Brand Reflects Its Focus on People and Business Transformation.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Hold 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on March 25.

Vintage photos of crimes and mysteries in N.J.

The royals have always stayed out of politics. Now they've waded into Britain's culture wars.

Swift feet and an unorthodox guard: How Akhil Kumar reigned the Asian circuit and made it to successive Olympics.