Eva Longoria hasn't been happier. Learn what has happened in her life!

Eva Longoria is known for her role of Gabrielle Solis in the mystery comedy-drama series «Desperate Housewives», as well as for her role of Carmen in 2020 drama movie «Sylvie's Love». Eva Longoria has contributed to the television advertisement of L'Oréal Paris Excellence. The star has been married to her husband, Mexican businessman José Bastón, since 2016. The couple has got a two-year old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, and seem to be very happy. Before that, the actress was married to basketball player Tony Parker for almost four years but didn't have children with him. Eva's first husband was Tyler Christophe. Eva Longoria is often mistaken for Eva Mendes but they are absolutely different actresses.

Eva Longoria has shared an amazing video on her Instagram page showing her little son jumping into her arms while the actress is standing in water. Her caption to the video reads, «Jumping into 2021 with all the confidence and excitement of Santi». The star wished a Happy New Year to all. And her followers wished her the same sending her lots of love and hugs. The actress must feel unbelievably blessed with her family and so many people who truly love her.

A couple of weeks ago, Eva Longoria had a live conversation with Ariana De Bose. You can watch the talk right now on YouTube. You'll be amazed about the details of Eva's roles in different movies!