© Instagram / Eva Longoria





Eva Longoria showed the perfect makeup for Valentine's Day





Eva Longoria loves to show her subscribers stylish looks. This time, the actress showed a cute bow, which she complemented with bright makeup. A real inspiration for the upcoming Valentine's Day!

A photo of the actress appeared on her Instagram blog and has already gained the maximum number of likes.

© Instagram / Eva Longoria





Eva Longoria wore a white T-shirt with multicolored hearts that made her look incredibly cute, as well as white pants. She gathered her hair into a high hairstyle, leaving the ends loose. And the main highlight of the bow is the makeup, which has placed all the necessary accents.

Eva chose a timeless classic that will suit everyone - red lipstick. To make it look great, it is important to start with careful tone work. Eva chose a tonal foundation with a light tan effect - this trick is perfect for both swarthy girls and fair-skinned ones, making the look noticeably fresher and more rested.

Eva practically did not touch her eyebrows, leaving them neutral, and her eyes were drawn with a black arrow, which did not lead out beyond the natural line of the eyelids. Lipstick Longoria picked up a bright shade, which made the smile just dazzling.