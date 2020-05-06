 News > Eva Mendes


Eva Mendes revealed three favorite roles of Ryan Gosling
© Instagram / Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes revealed three favorite roles of Ryan Gosling


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-06 22:01:39

Last week, a fan account of Eva Longoria's colleague Eva Mendes and her husband Ryan Gosling created a post about favorite movies with Gosling and asked its followers to write their opinions in the comments, but none expected the star from «2 Fast 2 Furious» to join the discussion!

According to Eva, that was a very difficult question, but she admitted that Ryan was incredibly charming in «Blade Runner». And the way he showed Neil Armstrong in «Man on the Moon» was very subtle, strong and emotional.

And the third role Eva mentioned was March in the classic comedy «The Nice Guys,» but in general, Mendes said she would like to continue this list of the roles, but there will not be enough space in the comments. Moreover, she talked to fans and thanked them for their support and warm wishes.

Gosling and Mendes became known as a couple who didn't like sharing any details of their relationship. But Ryan does not hide one thing: his success would be impossible without his wife and even when receiving the «Golden Globe» in 2017 for the movie «La La Land», he touchingly thanked Eva.

What is your favorite movie with Ryan Gosling?

  TOP

Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” star, can motivate everyone! Find out how! Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” star, can motivate everyone! Find out how!
Hugh Jackman is fond of baking bread. Check out how he does it! Hugh Jackman is fond of baking bread. Check out how he does it!
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels! Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels!
Jamie Dornan revealed the principle of choosing roles after “50 Shades” Jamie Dornan revealed the principle of choosing roles after “50 Shades”
Rosario Dawson started coughing. Has she got COVID-19? Rosario Dawson started coughing. Has she got COVID-19?
Bhad Bhabie shared a seducing video with her huge lips! Bhad Bhabie shared a seducing video with her huge lips!
Denzel Washington has made an inspiring message. Even Katie Couric supports the actor! Denzel Washington has made an inspiring message. Even Katie Couric supports the actor!
Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine
Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now! Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!
Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is! Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!
Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine
Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian
Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello
The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed! The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed!
Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason? Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason?
What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old