Eva Mendes' children won! The “2 Fast 2 Furious” star is all painted!

© Instagram / Eva Mendes

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-17 15:05:21

Eva Mendes has shared a funny photograph on her Instagram page. All her face is painted with pastel pencils! Eva seems to have lost the game!

Although Eva has performed major roles in many movies, it was the thriller «Training Day» which made her a prominent actress. Mendes has been in a relationship with actor Ryan Gosling for nine years and has two children, both girls. Despite their young age (6 and 4), the girls seem to be stronger than their mom. Just take a look at their job!

In the photo, Eva's face is painted all over with pencils of different colors. The caption to the pic says, «They've won». The celebrity is hinting on her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. Eva's fans still consider her to look gorgeous saying that the blue eyeshadow is pretty awesome! There is no need to worry, it can be washed off easily.


It can be hard to keep kids entertained on quarantine but Eva Mendes seems to be able to cope with the task. She's a good mother and wife. Her husband loves her very much. It seems the quarantine has only strengthened their relationship.

