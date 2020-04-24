© Instagram / Evangeline Lilly





Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website





Evangeline Lilly is known for having starred in a number of movies including the 2015 superhero movie «Ant-Man» and 2018 «Ant-Man Wasp» where she performed the role of Hope van Dyne. The television series «Lost» cast lasted from 2004 to 2010.

The cast of trilogy «Hobbit» took several years too. «The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey» was made in 2012, «The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug» saw the world in 2013 and «The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies» was released in 2014.

In her fresh post on Instagram, Evangeline Lilly mentioned that she did a podcast two years ago with her friend Zibby Owens. The latter has published a nice website containing «brilliant essays for busy readers». Lilly has written some stories for her new site «We Found Time».

Most of Evangeline Lilly's followers on Instagram are pleased with this great news because they have a lot of free time and can read something interesting. They are thankful for sharing the link in her bio.