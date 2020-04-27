© Instagram / Evangeline Lilly





Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old





Evangeline Lilly has appeared in over twenty movies but she's best known for the role of Hope van Dyne in the superhero movie «Ant-Man» (2015) and «Ant-Man and the Wasp» (2018). She acted as Kate Austen in the 2004–2010 drama television series «Lost» where she met her co-star Dominic Monaghan and got married with him.

During her marriage with Norman Kali, Evangeline Lilly has given birth to two children (they are 8 and 4 now) and starred in the epic fantasy trilogy «Hobbit». The trilogy includes «An Unexpected Journey» (2012) «The Desolation of Smaug» (2013), and «The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies» (2014).

These days, the fans of Evangeline Lilly have shared her fresh photo. She looks really hot in it with her large green eyes and seducing eyebrows! But Lilly's fans have noticed that the actress of getting old. At the age of forty, she has got deep horizontal wrinkles on her forehead.

Nevertheless, many people love Evangeline Lilly's look saying that she has a doll face. She really has ideally shaped face features including her nose, cheeks and lips.