Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine
© Instagram / Evangeline Lilly

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-06 15:26:12

Evangeline Lilly, the star of the «Lost» TV series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, apologized for her post on Instagram, where she neglected self-isolation measures during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Lilly, her wish was to calm the society down.

The 40-year-old Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly apologized for neglecting the fears and sufferings of the world because of the coronavirus. The performer of the role of Wasp in Marvel movies posted a large appeal with the hope of calming angry fans.

Speaking about her post which provoked public anger, Lilly emphasized that at that time the authorities' instructions were that people should not gather in groups of more than 250 people and wash their hands regularly. According to her, she followed these instructions.

The actress admitted that the silence following the scandalous post could seem to be arrogant and hidden. Lilly emphasized that she was afraid of the political consequences of the pandemic.

The other day there were rumors that Marvel was seriously considering the possibility of refusing to cooperate with Evangeline Lilly due to the refusal of self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. An anonymous source said that the company had no plans to return to its heroine after all contractual obligations between them were closed. However, according to an insider, the studio management may change the decision in case of a change in public opinion.

